Al Jaber Says Fossil Fuel Phase Out is ‘Inevitable’

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, whose appointment as president of the UN’s COP28 climate summit has caused controversy, defended his commitment “to keep 1.5 within reach.” “We fully understand the urgency behind the matter, we very much believe and respect the science,” he said while speaking to reporters on Monday, during the fourth day of the summit in Dubai. COP controversy Al Jaber was apparently responding to a recent report in the British newspaper Guardian, which reported comments he made in a public forum last month when…