Alaska Air Force Base Home To Mini-Nuclear Reactor Pilot Project

The Defense Logistics Agency Energy, on behalf of the US Air Force, is serious about decarbonizing a military base in Alaska. Surprisingly, the focus is on something other than solar or wind but on mini-nuclear reactors. According to a press release from Santa Clara-based Oklo Inc., the USAF issued a Notice of Intent to Award a contract for micro-reactors to supply power and heat to Eielson Air Force Base. “This project represents a significant stride towards ensuring a clean and resilient energy supply for critical national security infrastructure,”…