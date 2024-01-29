Alaska’s State-Sponsored LNG Project Is Struggling To Find Investors

Last year, the Biden administration issued the green light for ConocoPhillips’ (NYSE:COP) $8 billion Willow project in Alaska, ending the company’s long wait much to the consternation and chagrin of environmentalists. ConocoPhillips is the largest crude producer in Alaska and also the largest owner of exploration leases, with extensive holdings in Prudhoe and the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A). Whereas the Willow project has frequently garnered the lion’s share of attention and media coverage, another,…