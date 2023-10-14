All Eyes On Iran For Security Of Oil Supply

Iran has become the focus of international attention in the wake of Hamas attacks on Israel that prompted large-scale retaliation as the make-or-break actor in what increasingly looks like a new war in the Middle East. While any war in the Middle East is a potential threat to oil supply security, one involving a producer the size of Iran could have even deeper implications for global oil markets. None of these implications are positive. Soon after the news of the attacks broke, there were reports claiming Iran, a supporter of Hamas, was involved…