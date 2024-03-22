22 Mar, 24

All Indian Refiners Now Reject Russian Crude Shipped by Sovcomflot Tankers

UncategorizedNo Comments

All Indian refiners are now refusing to take Russian crude transported on vessels of sanctioned Russian tanker fleet owner Sovcomflot to avoid running afoul of the stricter enforcement of the U.S. sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg reported on Friday, quoting unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.    The U.S. levied new sanctions against Russia last month, on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and in response to the death of opposition politician and anticorruption activist Alexey Navalny.…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.