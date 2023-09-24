Aluminum Oxide Shortage Pushes Russia To Diversify Supply Chain

Via Metal Miner A somewhat desperate Russia has made some interesting moves relating to its need for aluminum oxide, also known as alumina. Recent reports indicate that the country began importing alumina from India several months ago. This is in addition to China, which already supplied aluminum oxide to Russia’s Siberian plants. Obviously, Russia found itself on a sticky wicket after invading Ukraine, the latter being the world’s second-biggest aluminum producer. When the war started, Ukraine’s alumina refinery plant suspended…