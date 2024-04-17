Via Metal Miner Overall, the Aluminum Monthly Metals Index (MMI) remained sideways, with a 2.03% rise from March to April. Aluminum prices outperformed all base metals throughout March, with a 4.71% rise from the close of February. Prices continued their rally throughout April, hitting their highest level since February 2023 by April 8. Aluminum Prices Chase 2023 Highs The aluminum price rally continued to play out during the first weeks of April as prices repeatedly toppled previous highs. This included their 2023 close, as prices made it over…