Aluminum Prices Struggle As Demand Dwindles

Via Metal Miner Although they fell 4.29% throughout October, aluminum prices remain trapped within a sideways trend established back in July. Prices retraced from their late-September spike but failed to create a lower low. Therefore, they continue to move within a tight range. Overall, the Aluminum Monthly Metals Index (MMI) remained sideways, with a modest 0.72% decline from October to November. Aluminum Prices: Global Aluminum Premiums Move Lower Amid Demand Challenges The aluminum market remains largely unchanged at the midway point of Q4.…