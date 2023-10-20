Aluminum Prices Swing Amid U.S.-EU Tariff Talks

Via Metal Miner Overall, the Aluminum Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved sideways, with a modest 1.92% rise from September to October. Indeed, a short-lived spike at the end of September saw aluminum prices rise over 6% month over month. However, prices began to retrace throughout October. They not only lost all of last month’s gains but returned to their August lows by mid-month. Despite the declines, aluminum prices remain sideways, having yet to break below their long-term range. Russian Aluminum Moderates to 76% of LME Warehouses…