America Is Growing Wary of the Renewable Energy Boom

Via Metal Miner After several months of slight upward momentum, the Renewables MMI (Monthly Metals Index) broke the sideways-to-upward trend, declining by 8.89%. Neodymium dropping in price proved to be the main culprit for the index dropping. Every other component of the index either moved sideways or slightly down. Meanwhile, renewable energy news sources continue to keep their eyes on elements like neodymium (mainly sourced from China), especially as the outlook for China’s economy for the remainder of 2024 remains questionable. Any massive…