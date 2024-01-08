American Gasoline Prices Could Plunge Below $3 A Gallon

The U.S. national average price per gallon of gasoline could decline to under $3 for the first time since 2021, amid sluggish demand, GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan said on Monday. Gasoline prices have fallen for the second straight week, down 3.8 cents from a week ago to $3.03 per gallon as of Sunday. Compared to a month ago, the average price per gallon is down 12.2 cents, while prices are down 22 cents compared to a year ago, according to GasBuddy data. “With a record rise in gasoline inventories last week as demand was anemic…