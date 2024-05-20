American Gasoline Prices Fall for 4th Straight Week

Prices at the U.S. pump have fallen for four straight weeks, dropping another 3.5 cents from a week ago, down to $3.55 per gallon on Monday just ahead of the official start of summer driving season over Memorial Day weekend, according to GasBuddy, Based on prices at the pump a month ago, the national average per gallon has dropped 12 cents, but remains 2.2 cents higher than this same time last year, GasBuddy noted, while the national average per gallon of diesel has fallen 3.3 cents week-on-week and 12 cents year-on-year. “The…