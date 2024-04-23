American Gasoline Prices Rise for Third Straight Week

The nationwide average price of gasoline in the United States has risen for three consecutive weeks, gaining 4.3 cents over the past week, to hit $3.62 per gallon on Monday, according to Gasbuddy data. Compared to a month ago, average gasoline prices are up 10.8 cents, but still 1.1 cents per gallon lower than they were this same time a year ago. The average national diesel price declined this week to $4.01 per gallon, some 15 cents below the price level at this same time last year. “As the nationwide changeover to summer gasoline…