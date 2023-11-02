American October LNG Exports Highest Since April

October exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) hit 7.92 million metric tons for the highest on record since April this year, when exports reached 8.01 million metric tons, Reuters reports, citing LSEG data. U.S. LNG exports were 7.12 million metric tons in September. For the first half of 2023, the U.S. ranked the largest LNG exporter in the world, followed by Qatar and Australia, with Europe accounting for 60% of U.S. LNG sales in October. In 2024, the U.S. is expecting two more LNG export projects to come online…