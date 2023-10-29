American Oil Giants Boost Domestic Footprint As Geopolitical Tensions Mount

ExxonMobil and Chevron have just announced mega acquisition deals to buy U.S. firms, which will boost the footprint of the U.S. oil supermajors in their domestic upstream market and the hottest exploration success of the past few years, Guyana. Betting on expectations of sustained global oil and gas demand and the lower costs of supply through synergies with the targeted acquired companies, Exxon and Chevron are now looking to build stronger upstream portfolios closer to home after divesting assets in Western Europe, West Africa,…