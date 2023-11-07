07 Nov, 23

American Refiners To Lower Utilization Rates As Gasoline Demand Cools

UncategorizedNo Comments

American refiners are planning lower refinery utilization rates after producing gasoline at high rates amid softening demand, Reuters reports.  In the past month, U.S. national average gasoline prices have dropped to $3.418 from $3.746, with prices continuing to gradually decline, according to AAA.  While targeting utilization rates in the low-90s, after the bulk of the year saw a high-90s rate, refiners say output will remain high enough to ensure that gas prices remain on their lower track due to softening seasonal demand.  “Guidance…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.