Americans Set for Near-Record Summer Road Trips as Gasoline Prices Fall

A near-record number of Americans plan road trips this summer as gasoline prices continue to drop ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the start to summer travel, the 2024 Summer Travel Survey of fuel savings platform GasBuddy showed on Tuesday. A total of 76% of Americans plan to take at least one road trip between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, the GasBuddy survey showed. That’s 18% higher than last year. The average American traveler has two road trips planned, with many venturing far – 49% expect to drive 5 or…