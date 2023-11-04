America’s Offshore Wind Industry Is A Mess

It’s not just Orsted that just realized the Green revolution is really deep red when it comes to shareholder value. Speaking at the FT Energy Transition summit on Wednesday, a clean energy executive at supermajor BP said that the U.S. offshore wind industry is “fundamentally broken” and needs a reset. But the regulatory and permitting environment for the industry can be fixed, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, head of Gas and Low Carbon Energy at BP, said on the conference, as carried by Reuters. Currently, the U.S. regulatory…