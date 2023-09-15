An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

There appears to be no end in sight for the current oil price rally or for the bullish catalysts driving it as tightening supply combines with the apparent return of Chinese demand growth.Friday, September 15th, 2023The bull run in oil prices continued this week, greatly buoyed by a string of positive macroeconomic data in China where both manufacturing output and retail sales grew 4.5-4.6% year-on-year, palpably surpassing analysts’ expectations. With Chinese refinery runs reaching an all-time high in August at 15.23 million b/d, China…