Anglo-American Pivots to Copper Amid BHP’s Hostile Takeover Bid

London-listed Anglo-American has unveiled a “clear, compelling, and decisive plan to unlock significant value from its portfolio.” This strategy involves selling its platinum and diamond business units while concentrating on copper, positioning itself to prosper off the ‘Next AI Trade’ as data centers and power grids will use an enormous amount of the base metal to ‘power up’ the digital economy. Also, it’s a move to thwart a hostile takeover attempt from BHP Group. Anglo was forced to radically transform itself into…