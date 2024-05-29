AngloAmerican Dumps Coal, Platinum and Diamonds to Focus on Core Business

Via Metal Miner AngloAmerican plans to divest several assets under its plans to simplify its portfolio, including coking coal. The move follows the company’s 2023 asset review, but also serves to rebuff a takeover takeover bid from Australia’s BHP. “Each asset was assessed for competitiveness and performance optimization potential and for its role in the portfolio,” AngloAmerican said in a May 14 announcement. Divestment and demerger plans are to cover steelmaking coking coal, platinum, nickel, and the De Beers diamond subsidiary,…