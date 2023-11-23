Angola Not Considering OPEC Exit as Output Dispute Roils

In the aftermath of a postponement in the next OPEC+ meeting for four days to November 30 over oil output quotas, Angola is not considering quitting the cartel, an official told Bloomberg on Thursday morning. “There’s no thinking in that direction,” Angola OPEC governor Estevao Pedro told Bloomberg by telephone, ensuring markets that Africa’s second-largest producer had no intentions of rocking the boat to that extent. Crude oil prices plunged by over 4% on Wednesday and continued their downward spiral on Thursday…