Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

The merger and acquisition deals are coming in the shale patch, at a rate almost too fast to document. Last week news broke about Devon Energy, (NYSE:DVN), and Canadian-based producer, Enerplus, (NYSE:ERF) opening merger talks. Enerplus has some choice acreage in the Bakken play that would be very attractive to Devon as it fills in a lot of gaps in its own prime Bakken acreage. They also hold some non-operated acreage in the Marcellus, that would likely be sold off as Devon has no other operation in that basin. The Bakken is home to some of the…