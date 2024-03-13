Another Sanctioned Russian Tanker Set to Offload Oil Cargo in China

A Russian tanker, sanctioned by the U.S. in the middle of February, has arrived at a Chinese port to discharge Russian crude in the province home to most of China’s independent refiners, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting shipping data from Kpler and LSEG. The vessel Krymsk, owned by Russian state tanker company Sovcomflot, docked at the Chinese port Dongying on Wednesday, to offload 700,000 barrels of Russia’s Sokol crude grade, according to the data. Sovcomflot was designated last month by the U.S. Department…