Anticipating A Rise In Natural Gas

Probably the most important thing that any trader can do is to keep an open mind. Preconceptions can be dangerous to your wealth. Making an objective analysis of the prospects of a stock or whatever you are trading, and then believing in the results of that analysis even if they contradict what you thought you would see, is not just good practice for scientists, it is also how traders keep their jobs. I have been reminded of that this week, when I did an analysis of an existing position, fully expecting to find that it was time to take a profit…