APA Acquires Callon Petroleum in $4.5 Billion Permian Deal

APA Corporation will buy Permian oil and gas producer Callon Petroleum Company in an all-stock transaction valued at around $4.5 billion, including Callon’s net debt, as the merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. shale patch continues. Callon’s assets will provide additional scale to APA’s operations across the Permian Basin, most notably in the Delaware Basin, where Callon has nearly 120,000 acres, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. On a pro forma basis, total company production would exceed…