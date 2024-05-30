API Reports Significant Draw in Crude Oil Inventories

Crude oil inventories in the United States fell this week by 6.490 million barrels for the week ending May 17, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API). For the week prior, the API reported a 2.48 million barrel hike in crude inventories. On Tuesday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 0.5 million barrels as of May 24. Inventories are now at 369.3 million barrels, well below the 656 million barrels in inventory in June 2020. Oil prices were trading…