API Reports Unexpected Decrease in U.S. Crude Supplies

Crude oil inventories in the United States fell this week by 5.215 million barrels for the week ending January 5, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after analysts predicted a draw of 1.2 million barrels. The API reported a 7.418-million-barrel draw in crude inventories in the week prior. On Tuesday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 0.6 million barrels. Inventories are now at 355 million barrels, with total purchases for the SPR totaling about 8…