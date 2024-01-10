10 Jan, 24

API Reports Unexpected Decrease in U.S. Crude Supplies

UncategorizedNo Comments

Crude oil inventories in the United States fell this week by 5.215 million barrels for the week ending January 5, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after analysts predicted a draw of 1.2 million barrels. The API reported a 7.418-million-barrel draw in crude inventories in the week prior. On Tuesday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 0.6 million barrels. Inventories are now at 355 million barrels, with total purchases for the SPR totaling about 8…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.