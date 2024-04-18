Arab Nations Act Against Iran-Israel Escalation

As the world anxiously awaited the outcome of Iran’s large-scale attack against Israel, some Arab countries had already taken steps to blunt its impact. When the dust from the April 13 attack settled, the vast majority of the hundreds of drones and missiles launched by Iran had been shot down — by Israel, its Western allies, and Jordan, despite its strong opposition to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. At least two other Arab states — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), which have been highly critical of the Gaza war and have joined…