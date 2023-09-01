Aramco Looks To Break Another Record With $50 Billion Share Offering

The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, is considering the world’s largest offering, according to the Wall Street Journal. According to Saudi officials and “other people familiar with the plan,” Saudi Aramco is considering selling off as much as $50 billion in shares. If The Kingdom goes through with the share sale, it would be the largest share sale in history. The share sales will be hosted on the Riyadh exchange, Tadawul. That decision was reached after a series of advisor consultations that spanned months, in…