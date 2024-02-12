12 Feb, 24

Aramco’s CEO Says Shareholders to Decide on Further Stock Sale

Shareholders in Saudi Aramco will decide whether the world’s largest oil firm will proceed with a new share offering this year, Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser said on Monday, as carried by Reuters. Currently, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia owns just over 98% of Aramco after selling 1.7% in the initial public offering (IPO) in December 2019. Of the 98% held by the Kingdom, the Saudi government owns 90% of Aramco, while the sovereign wealth fund owns the other 8%.  Reports emerged last month that Saudi Arabia was working…

