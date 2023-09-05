Are China’s Export Restrictions A Blessing In Disguise For The U.S.?

Via Metal Miner Seeing its first significant rise in over eight months, the Rare Earths MMI welcomed a boost of 6.84% month-over-month. Indeed, Chinese production of rare earths and rare earth magnets finally appears on the rise. It’s also possible that Chinese stimulus efforts impacted prices month-on-month. Neodymium, for instance, began a rally in mid-August before slowing down again. However, other rare earths, such as lanthanum oxide and yttrium, traded sideways. This seems to indicate that Chinese production remains somewhat stagnant.…