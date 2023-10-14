Are Cold War Treaties Beginning To Crumble?

The Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The Treaty on Open Skies. New START. For years, the pillars of international arms control have been crumbling: agreements signed by Washington, Moscow, and others during and after the Cold War aimed at reducing the threat of nuclear war, costly arms races, or overall military tensions.The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty may be the next to go.Signed in 1996, the treaty was a major step to preventing the spread of nuclear weapons technology and keeping a lid on…