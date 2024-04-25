Are Heat Pumps the Future of Residential and Commercial Heating?

Heat pumps are hotting up as governments worldwide search for alternatives to gas boilers. They can both warm and cool buildings and are powered by electricity, rather than fossil fuels, helping to decarbonise homes and offices. Governments worldwide are beginning to invest heavily in the technology as they strive to trade old boilers out for innovative heat pump technology to support a green transition. We have long relied on fossil fuels to heat residential and office buildings. Most boilers continue to be powered by natural gas, which contributes…