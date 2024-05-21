Are Hybrids and EVs Incompatible?

The trade writers and auto guys have changed their tune. Before, hybrid vehicles supposedly were a technological dead end with nowhere to go. Electric vehicles (EVs) representing the future would soon put even these “gas-sippers” out of business. But now, the EV business’ expansion of market share has begun to stutter, possibly because the potential buyers worried about a lack of charging stations (a topic we covered last week). Recent figures show that hybrid and plug in hybrid vehicle sales now exceed those of EVs in the US.…