Argentina Discusses Natural Gas Exports to Brazil via Bolivia

Argentina and Brazil are discussing the idea to export natural gas from Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale play to Brazil via pipelines in Bolivia, by potentially reversing the flow northbound to Brazil. Energy companies from the three South American countries have started talks, but progress has been slow and there are a lot of issues to overcome to make such gas flows happen, industry executives and analysts have told Reuters. The idea is to reverse the southbound flow of gas pipelines in Bolivia, which used to carry gas to Argentina. The…