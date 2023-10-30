Argentina May Suspend Oil Exports To Solve Shortage Problem

Argentina may ban oil producers from exporting any crude out of the country unless they ensure adequate local supply amid persistent fuel shortages. The warning came from Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who is also running for president. “If the fuel supply is not resolved by midnight on Tuesday, companies will not be able to send out export ships starting on Wednesday,” Massa told media, as quoted by Bloomberg. “Argentines’ oil belongs first to Argentines.” Meanwhile, Reuters quoted government officials as saying the…