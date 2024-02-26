Argentina Oil Provinces Rebel Against Milei’s Austerity Plan

Argentina’s oil-producing provinces have threatened to cut off oil supply to the rest of the country if the government of Javier Milei goes through with plans to withhold billions in federal tax revenues. “Not a drop of oil will come out on Wednesday if they don’t respect the provinces once and for all and take their foot off our back,” the governor of the southern Chubut province, Ignacio Torres, told a local TV channel, as quoted by AFP. The central government wants to withhold the equivalent of some $15.3 million from Chubut…