Argentina Prepares for Oil IPO As Milei Reform Gets Underway

Argentine oil driller Petrolera Aconcagua Energia SA is making arrangements to join the country’s stock market to raise funds for expansion as President Javier Milei’s reforms start to attract capital back to Argentine markets, the Buenos Aires Times has reported. Last month, Aconcagua revealed that it’s bidding for aging oil fields being sold by state-run giant YPF SA as the company looks to expand its current production clip of 13,500 boe/d. It isn’t clear yet if the Petrolera exploration and production…