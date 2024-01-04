Argentina’s New President Plans Controversial Economic Overhaul

In a shocking development, political outsider Javier Milei won Argentina’s November 2023 presidential election, taking 56% of the vote, with leftist opponent Sergio Massa receiving 44%. The television personality and economist, who is a self-described anarcho-capitalist, campaigned on a radical far-right platform which saw him compared to former U.S. President Donald Trump. Key among Milei’s controversial proposals to fix Argentina’s badly distorted economy is dollarization, slashing excess fiscal spending,…