Armed Group Shuts Down Libya’s Zawiya Refinery

An armed group has taken control of and shut down Libya’s Al-Zawiya refinery and two oil complexes, demanding unpaid salaries and other benefits, Libya media report. The armed group, the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), said in a Tuesday video statement that the refinery operators have five days to comply with their requests or face more closures from other PFG members at key facilities around Libya. The Mellitah and Misrata oil complexes have also been shut down by the PFG. This latest shutdown comes only a month after…