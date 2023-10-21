Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Talks Reach Critical Crossroads

The 35-year-old Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict could finally be coming to an end after last month’s lightning offensive by Azerbaijan to retake Nagorno-Karabakh and the subsequent exodus of the region’s Armenian population and dissolution of its de facto government. The fate of the Karabakh Armenians had long been the main sticking point in the peace talks underway since 2021. Now that that issue has been resolved, however crudely, and the sides have vowed to recognize one another’s territorial integrity, it might seem that a conclusion could…