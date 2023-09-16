Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions Rise As Lachin Road Blockade Continues

A Russian Red Cross truck carrying humanitarian aid entered Nagorno-Karabakh from the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam on September 12. It was the first delivery of supplies to the territory in nearly three months, since Azerbaijan shut down all traffic on the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting the Armenian-populated region to the Republic of Armenia. It was also the first use in some three decades of the road connecting Aghdam with Karabakh’s de facto capital Stepanakert. Baku had been pushing since July…