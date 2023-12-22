Armenia Considers Departure from Russia-Led Military Bloc

Armenia’s possible exit from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is being discussed more and more actively as differences grow between Yerevan and Moscow. Many in Armenia are wondering what the point is of remaining in a military alliance that has demonstrated its unwillingness to protect the country. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly denied claims, including by Russian officials, of an imminent change in Armenia’s foreign policy vector, but that has not stopped speculation as to how the country might…