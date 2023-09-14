Armenia Leans West Amid Strained Ties With Russia

For centuries, Armenians have had a tight relationship with Russia. But those ties have come under strain over the past year and a half as Russia, bogged down in Ukraine, has largely stood aside as its Armenian ally faces ever increasing pressure from Azerbaijan. Over the past two weeks, that strain has neared a breaking point as the Armenian government under Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has made several demonstrative moves criticizing and distancing itself from Russia. To top it off, Yerevan announced that it would be hosting U.S. soldiers for…