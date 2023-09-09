Armenia-Russia Relations Are Deteriorating Fast

Relations between Armenia and its traditional strategic partner Russia are deteriorating fast. In the past week, Yerevan has boldly criticized Russia’s “absolute indifference” to Azerbaijani “aggression” against Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed regret over his country’s near-total dependence on Moscow for its security as a “strategic mistake.” And now Yerevan is sending a package of humanitarian aid to Ukraine for the first time since Russia’s invasion. RFE/RL’s Armenian service reported that the…