Armenia Turns to Iran To Reduce Energy Dependence on Russia

As Armenia gradually turns away from its traditional strategic ally, Russia, it is tentatively exploring deeper partnerships with the likes of France and the United States. And then there is Iran. Tehran and Yerevan have enjoyed cordial – even warm – relations since the early 1990s. That entente now looks poised to develop yet further, but geopolitics makes this a complicated proposition. The appeal of this development is most evident in the numbers. As Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan told Armenian Public Television…