Armenia’s Controversial Dry Port Project Hinges on Foreign Investment

Armenian officials are hoping to mitigate the chill in Yerevan’s relations with Russia by creating a dry port that plugs the country into emerging international trade corridors. The government plan seeks to transform Armenia into a “transit, transport and export-focused manufacturing hub,” according to a readout from a meeting of the country’s investment committee published earlier this year. The dry port concept rests on the establishment of a free-trade zone, featuring multi-modal air, rail and trucking facilities connected…