Artificial Intelligence Could Trigger a Natural Gas Boom in Europe

When the use of seismic surveys became common place, Oil and gas drillers used to drill only in spots the human eye could detect from seismic and other data, but that’s all changing now. The next round of onshore discoveries is being aided by new Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning software that sees what we can’t, forever disrupting the exploration game. Nowhere is this more urgent than in Europe—a continent starved for domestic resources since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the weaponization of Russian natural…