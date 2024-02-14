As U.S. Pauses New LNG Project Permits, Iran Moves Full Ahead On Its Own

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, liquefied natural gas (LNG) has become the world’s key emergency energy supply. It does not require the years of planning and construction as pipelined gas and oil, and it can either be secured readily through long-term contracts or bought immediately in the spot market if necessary and shipped anywhere quickly. As such, it has been ideally suited to make up the vast energy supply gaps created due to sanctions on Russian gas and oil. Despite its extremely elevated geopolitical importance –…